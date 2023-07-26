Nation will never forget supreme sacrifice of soldiers: Army Chief

Drass: Paying rich tributes to the valour of the Indian armed forces on the 24th Kargil Vijay Divas, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan, would forever live on in the hearts and minds of the people.

Addressing a sombre commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen soldiers in the icy heights of Kargil, on Wednesday, Pandey said, "The country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war."

Recalling 'Operation Vijay', the Army chief said it was a difficult and a high-intensity military operation in the icy and unforgiving heights of Kargil.

"Operation Vijay was a difficult and a high-intensity military operation. It was a difficult terrain, which was under the possession of the enemy. It was a challenge that our soldiers accomplished. I also want to commend our Air warriors for their contribution to achieving the final objective," Gen Pande said.