National flag at half-mast, no official entertainment in J&K for 2 days

Jammu: There will be two-day State mourning, beginning from today in the Jammu and Kashmir, like elsewhere in the country, as a mark of respect to the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away this morning in a Mumbai hospital.
Thus the national flag will fly at half-mast, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment during this period.
“As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, who has passed away, the Government of India has decided that there shall be two days State mourning on February 6 and 7, 2022 throughout the country. It has been decided that the national flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly; and there shall be no official entertainment during the mourning,” read a notification issued by GAD. “These decisions are brought into notice of all the concerned for information and necessary action,” it further read.