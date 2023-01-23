NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY-2023 | Empowering girl child contributes to nation building: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said empowering girl child contributes to nation building.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message on the National Girl Child Day, the LG urged everyone to step forward and help in empowering the girl child in every possible way.

“If a girl child is empowered, the prosperity of the society is certain. We must proactively build a system to empower the girl child through quality education and thereby raising their capacity to contribute to the nation building,” the LG said.