NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY-2023 | Empowering girl child contributes to nation building: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said empowering girl child contributes to nation building.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message on the National Girl Child Day, the LG urged everyone to step forward and help in empowering the girl child in every possible way.
“If a girl child is empowered, the prosperity of the society is certain. We must proactively build a system to empower the girl child through quality education and thereby raising their capacity to contribute to the nation building,” the LG said.
He said that under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women power was breaking the barriers and showing exemplary leadership in multiple areas.
“They have become the role model for the nation and not only transforming the future of their families but also shaping the future of the country,” the LG said.
Appreciating the efforts of all the organisations and individuals working towards the empowerment of the girl child, he appealed to everyone to provide all support and opportunities to the girls and promote awareness about the rights of girl child, importance of their education, health and nutrition.
“On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to empowerment of girl child and create a society in which our women power is able to realise their full potential,” the LG said.