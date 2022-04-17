National Grid's rising demand forces power outages in Kashmir

The National Grid is owned, and maintained by the state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India and operated by the state-owned Power System Operation Corporation.

Since the middle of March, the grid has routinely reported maximum loads above 195,000 MW, including a peak of 199,584 MW on April 8 - less than 0.5 percent below the record.

As Jammu and Kashmir majority of the power supply from the National Grid, the peaking demand has left the UT with limited power supply as local power generation is not enough to meet the demand.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Javid Yusuf said that it is not the problem in Kashmir alone, but across India where power discoms are grappling with power outages due to gaps in demand and supply.