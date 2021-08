National Highway to remain closed today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement will remain suspended on either side of Jammu Srinagar National Highway for weekly repair and maintenance works on Wednesday.

As per advisory issued by traffic police headquarters Srinagar and Jammu, in view of repair and maintenance of road, vehicular traffic movement on either side of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Nashri and Jawahar tunnel will remain suspended.

Officials at Traffic Control Unit National Highway Ramban informed that the vehicular traffic would remain suspended till Thursday morning.