National Kickboxing Championship: Kupwara boy wins gold medal

Kupwara: A 12-year old boy from Shanoo village of north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District has won a gold medal in National Kickboxing Championship, held recently in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

He has won a gold medal in the Sub-Junior category (below 30kg) after defeating his opponent in the final.

Suhaib Shabir Dar, a 4th grade student at International Islamic School Bypass road Handwara, has been instrumental in kickboxing since early childhood.

Suhaib over the years has bagged four gold and two silver medals in different competitions across the country.