National Rozgar Mela’ in J&K | Post Art 370 repeal, J&K reaping benefits of peace, progress: MoS Defence

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt Tuesday asserted that post Article 370 repeal, J&K was reaping the benefits of peace in the form of fast-paced development and waning terrorism.
“Peaceful G20 summit in Srinagar demonstrated changing J&K, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not just to the detractors (of the Prime Minister and the union government) but to the entire world. The resolve of government (both in the UT and at the Centre) vis-a-vis zero tolerance towards terrorism was ensuring J&K's march towards new heights of infrastructural development and unparalleled economic growth trajectory as well after it was fully integrated into national mainstream,” he said, while speaking to media persons on the side-lines of an official event.
Bhatt was here in connection with the “National Rozgar Mela”, wherein the Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations across the country.
Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism said that the pace of development in J&K was amazing and it dispelled the notions shared by the opposition in the Parliament when Article 370 was being repealed. “They (opposition) had apprehended large-scale violence and destruction in J&K. But they were proved wrong as J&K was engaged in a race to excel. The critics themselves can see this change in J&K and judge it from the beaming faces of boatmen, businessmen and the aspiring youth with dreams to be doctors and engineers. Tourism is also witnessing a boom with increased footfall of tourists. Change is too discernible to be overlooked,” he said.
With regard to a query about 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhatt said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again be elected with absolute majority by the people to serve the nation as there is no alternative to him (PM).”
In response to a query about opposition’s onslaught, he mocked that they would evade discussions in the Parliament where they resorted to hit-n-run tactics as they had nothing substantial against the government. Bhatt rubbished the charge of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey against the central government as an “international conspiracy against India” to undermine its enviable growth story, authenticated even by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Morgan Stanley report.
While addressing the gathering of selected youth, he said, "A new dawn of development has been set in Jammu and Kashmir in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth being the biggest asset of India must be committed to serve, become ‘Karmayogis’ after their appointment in different departments.”
“The Prime Minister does what he says,” asserting this, Bhatt maintained that from October 22, 2022 i.e., the day of first Rozgar Mela till now i.e., the day of sixth Rozgar Mela, all over the country, 4,29,000 jobs were provided to the youth all over the country. “Ten lakh jobs target, as promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be completed by November or December,” he said.
Earlier to mark the occasion, Bhatt handed over appointment letters to the youth selected in different departments in Jammu and Kashmir during the Rozgar Mela at Convention Centre, Jammu.
BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) J&K Bank Baldev Prakash, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Secretary Government of India DFS Sanjay Kumar Roy; General Managers Syed Rais Maqbool and Sunit Kumar were also present.
Officials said that the Rozgar Mela was a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. “The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” they said.
“The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format,” they informed.