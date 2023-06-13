National Rozgar Mela’ in J&K | Post Art 370 repeal, J&K reaping benefits of peace, progress: MoS Defence

While addressing the gathering of selected youth, he said, "A new dawn of development has been set in Jammu and Kashmir in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth being the biggest asset of India must be committed to serve, become ‘Karmayogis’ after their appointment in different departments.”

“The Prime Minister does what he says,” asserting this, Bhatt maintained that from October 22, 2022 i.e., the day of first Rozgar Mela till now i.e., the day of sixth Rozgar Mela, all over the country, 4,29,000 jobs were provided to the youth all over the country. “Ten lakh jobs target, as promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be completed by November or December,” he said.

Earlier to mark the occasion, Bhatt handed over appointment letters to the youth selected in different departments in Jammu and Kashmir during the Rozgar Mela at Convention Centre, Jammu.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) J&K Bank Baldev Prakash, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Secretary Government of India DFS Sanjay Kumar Roy; General Managers Syed Rais Maqbool and Sunit Kumar were also present.

Officials said that the Rozgar Mela was a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. “The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” they said.

“The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format,” they informed.