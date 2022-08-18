National security should be our top priority: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that Prime Minister NarendraModi not only laid thrust on the country’s internal security but also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges.
Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2022 in New Delhi, the home minister said the PM tried to change the nature of the conference of the Director Generals of Police since 2014 and had been successful in finding solutions to many problems.
Shah said that all states should give top priority to the issues related to national security.
“This is the fight for the future of the country and the youth, for which we have to fight together in one direction and win at any cost,” he said.
The Home Minister said that the DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas.
“It is the responsibility of the DGPs of states to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts,” he said. “Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, NarendraModi has not only given thrust on the internal security of the country but also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges.”
Shah said that in the field of internal security, the country had achieved great success in eliminating three issues - terrorism in J&K, various extremist groups in the Northeast, and Left Wing Extremism.
“On this, under the leadership of Modiji we enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation, and made optimum use of technology,” he said.
Shah said that a system had been developed for the first time in the country in the form of the National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and that there was a need to percolate it down to the grassroots level.
He said that it was not enough to just catch a consignment but very important to completely uproot the drugs network and get to the bottom of its source and destination.
The home minister said that there was a need to make a detailed analysis of the best-investigated cases of every state.
He said that regular district-level meetings of NCORD should be ensured and their utilisation made to the best.
Shah said that Prime Minister Modi had started a technology mission but it would be successful only if it would be taken to the bottom.
“The Centre is preparing a database of different types of crimes. For the first time, with a scientific approach, so much work has been done on so many fronts simultaneously,” he said. “We have to make good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system.”
The home minister said that the basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be “Need to Know”, but the “Need to Share” and “Duty to Share” as success was not possible without the approach changes.
“Along with technology, we should also give equal thrust to the use of human intelligence,” he said. “This conference helps young officers to have in-depth knowledge on issues of national security.”
Shah said that the sessions selected for deliberation in the last two days were relevant and important and during these two days topics like ‘Counter Terror and Counter Radicalisation’, ‘Challenges of Maoist Overground and Front Organisations’, ‘Crypto currency’, ‘Counter drone technology’, ‘Cyber and social media surveillance’, ‘Protection of islands and ports’, ‘Emerging challenges due to 5G technology’, ‘Demographic changes and growing radicalisation in border areas’ and ‘Drug trafficking’ were discussed threadbare.