National security should be our top priority: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that Prime Minister NarendraModi not only laid thrust on the country’s internal security but also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2022 in New Delhi, the home minister said the PM tried to change the nature of the conference of the Director Generals of Police since 2014 and had been successful in finding solutions to many problems.

Shah said that all states should give top priority to the issues related to national security.

“This is the fight for the future of the country and the youth, for which we have to fight together in one direction and win at any cost,” he said.

The Home Minister said that the DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas.