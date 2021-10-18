‘NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIES CONFERENCE’| Amit Shah discusses civilian killings in Kashmir with police top brass

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs here on Monday, officials said.

Shah chaired the concluding session of the "National Security Strategies Conference" at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) headquarters here and the deliberations held were "detailed and expansive", a spokesperson of the ministry said.

The DGPs of all states and Union Territories, and chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in the meeting.

"The conference deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly," the spokesperson said.