Natipora Youth’s Death | Cop suspended to ensure transparent inquiry: Police

Srinagar: For transparent inquiry into the death of a youth from Budshah Nagar area of Srinagar, Police have placed under suspension one its personnel and investigations are underway.
Police had said Muslim Muneer S/o Muneer Ahmad R/o Budshah Nagar- under Chapora Police Station was called to the police station Nowgam on 9-7-22( FN) for being involved in a theft case under FIR 95/2022 of Nowgam Police station. The case, police said, pertains to the theft of a scooty.
The suspect, police said, was called to the police based on the basis of CCTV footage “wherein two men were seen taking the scooty away in the Nowgam -Natipora area,”.
“As the person seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of reporting at the Nowgam police station for examination in the case, his family was called who also confirmed that the person abuses drugs habitually,” Police said, adding, “Considering these facts, within a couple of hours on same day afternoon, he was handed over to his family members with all legal formalities”.
Later it came to fore that he died in the evening at around 5 PM, police added.
“As soon as the news was received, inquest proceedings were started in Chanpora PS under sec 174 of CrPC to find out the reason of death,” police said, adding that the post-mortem has been conducted, whose report is awaited.
Meanwhile, police said, a formal inquiry into the matter was started and one official of Nowgam Police station (who the family members and relatives suspect of foul play) has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry.
“Srinagar police reiterates its resolve to conduct the Departmental inquiry and proceedings of 174 CrPC in a professional and transparent manner without any favour or bias,” police added.