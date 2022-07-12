Natipora Youth’s Death | Cop suspended to ensure transparent inquiry: Police

Srinagar: For transparent inquiry into the death of a youth from Budshah Nagar area of Srinagar, Police have placed under suspension one its personnel and investigations are underway.

Police had said Muslim Muneer S/o Muneer Ahmad R/o Budshah Nagar- under Chapora Police Station was called to the police station Nowgam on 9-7-22( FN) for being involved in a theft case under FIR 95/2022 of Nowgam Police station. The case, police said, pertains to the theft of a scooty.

The suspect, police said, was called to the police based on the basis of CCTV footage “wherein two men were seen taking the scooty away in the Nowgam -Natipora area,”.