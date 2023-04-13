Natural to hold G20 meetings in J&K, Ladakh: MEA

New Delhi: Rejecting Pakistan's criticism, India Thursday said G20 meetings are being organised in the entire country and hence it was "natural" to hold meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as "these are inalienable parts of India".

Pakistan recently slammed India's decision to host a G20 meeting in Srinagar and parts of Kashmir as an "irresponsible move". "G20 meetings are being organized in entire India, in all cities and parts of India. It is therefore natural to hold the meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh because these are inalienable parts of India," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the MEA Weekly Media Briefing on Thursday.

"That is what I would like to say. The meetings are being held in all parts of India, that is our natural response," the MEA official spokesperson said.