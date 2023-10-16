Navratri Puja in Sharda temple in Kashmir | Matter of profound spiritual significance: Home Minister

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Monday described the “Navratri pujas” held in the historic Sharda temple in Kashmir this year, for the first time since 1947, as a “matter of profound spiritual significance.”

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, he said that this development signified the return of peace in the Valley and also marked rekindling of the nation's spiritual, cultural flame under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year,” he wrote.

“Earlier in the year, the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine,” he said, adding that he was fortunate to reopen the temple on March 23, 2023 after restoration.

“This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation's spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Shah further wrote on ‘X’.