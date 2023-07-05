Navy chief in Kashmir; pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine and lauded different security agencies for their synergy for the ongoing yatra.

This is the first visit of a top brass of the security to Amarnath cave since the yatra began on July 1.

A top official of the defence establishment said that Admiral Kumar arrived at the Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday morning.

“He paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine and met officers from security agencies manning the yatra,” he said. “The top officer was briefed and given feedback about security arrangements for the ongoing yatra.”

The official said that during his visit, the Indian Navy chief complimented the synergy between the security forces including Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K police and disaster relief agencies for working towards safe conduct of the yatra.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also commended forces for their humanitarian assistance and relief support in Kashmir done in collaboration with civil administration and other security forces.