Navy chief in Kashmir; pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine and lauded different security agencies for their synergy for the ongoing yatra.
This is the first visit of a top brass of the security to Amarnath cave since the yatra began on July 1.
A top official of the defence establishment said that Admiral Kumar arrived at the Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday morning.
“He paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine and met officers from security agencies manning the yatra,” he said. “The top officer was briefed and given feedback about security arrangements for the ongoing yatra.”
The official said that during his visit, the Indian Navy chief complimented the synergy between the security forces including Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K police and disaster relief agencies for working towards safe conduct of the yatra.
The Chief of the Naval Staff also commended forces for their humanitarian assistance and relief support in Kashmir done in collaboration with civil administration and other security forces.
This is the second visit of the Indian Navy chief to Kashmir this year.
In his earlier visit to Kashmir in June, Admiral Kumar had visited the Naval Detachment in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to acknowledge the Marine Commandos deployed for Op Rakshak, recognising their exemplary preparedness, commitment, and grit.
The frogmen of the Indian Navy have maintained a permanent attachment near Wular Lake in Bandipora district since the mid-1990s to early 2000s, owing to its strategic significance.
The Navy possesses capabilities to operate in sea, land, and air, a distinction unmatched by any other special forces in the country.
Multiple teams of Marine Commandos (MARCOS) were deployed in Srinagar ahead of the important G20 meeting.
The steps were taken to counter terror attacks in the city ahead of the meeting as several outfits had threatened the meeting through their statements following the Rajouri terror attack, which left five Army men dead.