Jammu: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of senior J&K cadre IAS officer Sundeep Kumar Nayak as Secretary to Government of India.

ACC also approved the empanelment of 1995-batch senior J&K cadre IAS officer and presently J&K PDD Secretary Rohit Kansal for holding additional secretary level post at the Centre.

Nayak, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is presently on deputation to the Government of India as Managing Director National Cooperative Development.