NC architected conspiracy, rigged 1987 polls that infiltrated gun into J&K: PC chief

Lone was elected president of PC unopposed earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering after the oath-taking ceremony, Lone described the current times as “distinctively painful” and “politically unique” in terms of the challenges that it poses to the different sections of the leadership in J&K.

He said that the leadership had different definitions at different times and in present times, the leadership would entail saving people, preserving youth and speaking the truth to the people.

Lone said that one of the easiest things in politics was to resort to lies and innuendo and the most difficult thing is to speak the truth in the face of adversity.

“We in the PC will strive to ensure that we speak the truth and lead with honesty and courage. It’s time that the leadership variables are reset. Let leaders lead with the courage to speak the truth. Let people of J&K follow those who speak the truth. Safeguarding the interests of the people of J&K, especially the youth, is the biggest leadership challenge in current times and PC will do everything in its power to protect a common Kashmiri from being victimised.”