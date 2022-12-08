NC backed independent wins Drugmulla

Kupwara: National Conference (NC) backed independent candidate advocate Aamina Majeed was Thursday declared winner with a thin margin of 39 votes in Drugmulla constituency in District Development Council (DDC) re-poll.
Aamina got a total of 3259 votes while her nearest rival candidate of People's Conference Shabnam Rehman secured 3220 votes.
Shabnam had contested as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2020 but this time, she was supported by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (PC) while PDP fielded Rifat Jan.
Apni Party's candidate Hameeda Begum secured third position with 1474 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shakeela Akhter got 877 and INC candidate Shabroz Hassan managed to secure 746 votes.
Out of 32000 registered votes, only 10675 were polled while 240 votes were declared as invalid.
The State Election Commission (SEC) had declared the polls of two District Development Council (DDC) seats viz., Drugmulla and Hajin (A) as “null and void” after two women from PoK contested the elections two years back.