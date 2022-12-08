NC backed independent wins Drugmulla

Apni Party's candidate Hameeda Begum secured third position with 1474 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shakeela Akhter got 877 and INC candidate Shabroz Hassan managed to secure 746 votes.

Out of 32000 registered votes, only 10675 were polled while 240 votes were declared as invalid.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had declared the polls of two District Development Council (DDC) seats viz., Drugmulla and Hajin (A) as “null and void” after two women from PoK contested the elections two years back.