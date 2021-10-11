NC gets jolt; over 20 more functionaries resign

“We’ll stand by him. As soon as he (Rana) arrives from Delhi, we’ll follow his instructions. He would guide us and we would follow him,” Jamwal said.

Som Nath Khajuria district president Jammu rural ‘A’ too echoed similar sentments and stated that they too would go where Rana was. “We too will join the party (read BJP), once he (Rana) is back. Reason is – on the issue of Jammu’s interests, we all are on the same page,” he said.

Those who quit the party today included a provincial secretary, two district presidents, two Municipal Corporators, one block president and several district and block committee members of National Conference from district Jammu.

Later in the evening, an official release was also issued from Rana’s office in this connection. As per official release, the leaders, who resigned from the National Conference today included Arshad Choudhary, provincial secretary Jammu province, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, district president Jammu Urban, Som Nath Khajuria district president Jammu Rural ‘A’ and Ashok Singh Manhas block president Bhalwal and municipal corporator Sucha Singh and Rekha Langeh block president women wing, block Mathwar.

“Meanwhile, members of the District Committee J&K National Conference, District Jammu Urban also tendered their resignations from their posts as also from the basic membership of the party. They include Sanjeev Gupta, Sanjeev Handa, Ajeet Pal Singh, Dalbir Singh, Rahul Sharma, Sanjeev Dewan, Kuldeep Ghai, Jaswinder Singh, Sanjeev Mahajan, Gurinder Singh all vice presidents and Ashok Kumar, joint secretary of district Jammu urban,” the release mentioned.

As per official release, Block Committee members of J&K National Conference Block Jammu West, who also tendered their resignations, included Surinder Khanna block secretary, Rajinder Bandral, Chain Singh Jamwal, Balram Singh Anthal and Kulbushan Singh block vice presidents of block Jammu West.