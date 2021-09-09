NC leader T S Wazir found dead in Delhi; murder case registered

New Delhi: Former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and senior National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday, police said.

J&K transporters to observe ‘Chakka-jam’ today

The transporters on Thursday announced to observe ‘chakka-jam’ across the Union Territory tomorrow to express their shock and resentment against the murder of chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association (TWA) T S Wazir in Delhi.

They announced that no passenger or commercial vehicles would ply on roads from Lakhanpur to Srinagar/Uri on September 10. They also demanded investigation into the murder of Wazir through Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stern action against the culprits.

TWA general secretary Vijay Kumar Sharma, in a press statement, said, “A decision in this connection was taken in an emergency meeting of transporters of J&K UT. The presidents of all commercial Transport Associations were present in the meeting.”

“It is very unfortunate that the chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association T S Wazir died in New Delhi. So it has been decided by all the transporters of J&K UT that no passenger or commercial vehicles will ply on road from Lakhanpur to Srinagar/Uri on September 10 as a mark of resentment against his killing. The participants demanded investigation through SIT and stern action against the culprits,” Sharma added.

A case of murder has been registered in this matter, they said.

The body of the 67-year-old Wazir was found in a partially decomposed state in a washroom of the flat in Basai Darapur area which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh, they said.

According to them, Wazir had arrived in Delhi recently and had been staying with Singh since then.

“Multiple teams have been formed to trace Harpreet Singh, who is absconding,” police said.

Wazir, a resident of Jammu, was supposed to take a flight to Canada on September 2. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed the Jammu Police which in turn approached the Delhi Police, a police official said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police also received a PCR call complaining about a foul smell from a flat in Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found a partially decomposed body in the washroom, a senior police officer said.

“Information about the recovery of a body was received at the Moti Nagar police station. On reaching the spot, our team found the decomposed body which was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir by one of his acquaintances," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel said.

The exact nature of injuries on the body would be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination for which a board of doctors was constituted, the officer said.

Taking to Twitter, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, “Shocked and deeply pained with the murder of my dearest friend like mentor S Tarlochan Singh Wazir ji in Delhi.”

“He has given valuable services as Chairman of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Board, J&K. My deep condolences to his family. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul,” Sirsa said.