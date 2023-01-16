NC, PDP oppose ECI proposal on RVMs

Jammu: National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two regional parties from J&K, Monday opposed the proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) vis-a-vis use of Remote Electronic Voting Machines (RVMs) for “improving voter participation of domestic migrants.”

They were among 57 recognised regional (state) political parties, besides eight national parties, invited by ECI to participate in the RVM demonstration and discussion on the prospects of remote voting by domestic migrants, in a meet which took place in New Delhi today.

Both J&K’s recognised regional parties, while participating in the deliberations, chose to join the majority of opposition parties which unambiguously vetoed the ECI proposal. Going a step ahead, the NC representative used the occasion to rake up the issue of “inordinate delay in the conduct of J&K assembly elections.” The party even released its statement sharing the viewpoint expressed by its representative there in the ECI meet.