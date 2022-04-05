NC, PDP pushed youth to violence to continue family rule: Chugh

Chugh said that “The Kashmir Files” had brought to fore the real plight of Kashmiri Pandits. He averred that the borders were also peaceful because of the Modi government’s pro-active policies.

“We ensured if they (Pak) initiated the firing, we would finish. We would even avenge the killings of our soldiers by going across the Line of Control (LoC).”

While addressing the party leaders, Chugh, in an oblique dig at Abdullah and Mufti families, said, “It was time to expose ‘Hitlers’ of J&K because they promoted family business and exploited the J&K resources in the last six decades.

However, the struggle launched by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to give honour and respect to the people of J&K has become successful under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP has transformed J&K from a “terrorist state” to a “tourist state.” The youth has been given laptops and computers instead of grenades and stones. The Prime Minister's dream needs to be realised and we should all work for it.”