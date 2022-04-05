NC, PDP pushed youth to violence to continue family rule: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and incharge J&K affairs Tarun Chugh on Tuesday held the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responsible for pushing youth of J&K “into the whirlpool of violence” to continue their family rule “at the cost of nation.”
Chugh was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at party headquarters here.
In response to questions pertaining to recent terror attacks in the Valley, BJP national general secretary stated, “BJP has brought a transformation in J&K which is witnessing a drop in terrorism graph. Those taking up arms or targetting citizens are paying a heavy price. Their life span is very short and this is happening with the BJP’s clear policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.”
“Contrary to their (NC and PDP’s) policies, BJP, as a matter of resolve, is making all out efforts to drive J&K out of abyss of violence, end terrorism and ensure equitable, all inclusive development. However, they mislead the people by creating a wedge between Kashmir and Jammu and raking up issues of “dialogue and friendship” with Pakistan and China," he said.
"They handed over youth stones and AK-47. They are still poisoning the minds of youth to disintegrate the nation. They are resorting to politics of deceit for their vested interests and to continue their family. It is in their DNA. But under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to fail their designs. Article 370 abrogation paved the way for justice to all those sections, which were pushed to the wall in the last seven decades or so,” BJP national general secretary said.
Chugh said that “The Kashmir Files” had brought to fore the real plight of Kashmiri Pandits. He averred that the borders were also peaceful because of the Modi government’s pro-active policies.
“We ensured if they (Pak) initiated the firing, we would finish. We would even avenge the killings of our soldiers by going across the Line of Control (LoC).”
While addressing the party leaders, Chugh, in an oblique dig at Abdullah and Mufti families, said, “It was time to expose ‘Hitlers’ of J&K because they promoted family business and exploited the J&K resources in the last six decades.
However, the struggle launched by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to give honour and respect to the people of J&K has become successful under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP has transformed J&K from a “terrorist state” to a “tourist state.” The youth has been given laptops and computers instead of grenades and stones. The Prime Minister's dream needs to be realised and we should all work for it.”
After welcoming ex-MLC and former PDP general secretary Surinder Choudhary, social activist Bharat Bhushan and other prominent persons into BJP fold, Chugh said, “Choudhary was the face of PDP in Jammu and his joining the BJP finished the party (PDP) in the region. The National Conference already lost its face and base in Jammu when (Devender) Rana left the party last year and joined the BJP.” He claimed the people in the Jammu region had decided not to support the NC and the PDP which were “misleading” them with “false promises and dreams.”
He said that the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ushered in a new era following which BJP had been gaining popularity in the Union Territory.