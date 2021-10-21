NC president dares ex J&K Guv Malik to prove charges

Jammu: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday dared former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is presently the Governor of Meghalaya, to prove his allegations against him and his son Omar Abdullah of acquiring property under Roshni Act

“Media is here so I want to set the record straight. He (Malik) is telling lies while sitting in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. If he has the guts, he should come here and level allegations against me during one-on-one interaction, then I’ll reply to him. He earlier told a lie to all of us that Article 370 would never go. Later he said the Prime Minister had told him that Article 35-A would go but not Article 370. Right now he is Governor. Once he ceases to be a Governor, then he’ll have to pay for his lies. Then I’ll see to him. He would not remain Governor forever,” Farooq said.