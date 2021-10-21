NC president dares ex J&K Guv Malik to prove charges

Jammu: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday dared former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is presently the Governor of Meghalaya, to prove his allegations against him and his son Omar Abdullah of acquiring property under Roshni Act
“Media is here so I want to set the record straight. He (Malik) is telling lies while sitting in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. If he has the guts, he should come here and level allegations against me during one-on-one interaction, then I’ll reply to him. He earlier told a lie to all of us that Article 370 would never go. Later he said the Prime Minister had told him that Article 35-A would go but not Article 370. Right now he is Governor. Once he ceases to be a Governor, then he’ll have to pay for his lies. Then I’ll see to him. He would not remain Governor forever,” Farooq said.
NC president averred that Roshni Act was envisioned to strengthen power infrastructure in J&K by setting up big power projects. “We did manage to create infrastructure in the form of Sawlakote and Baglihar but it was the central government which did not keep its word,” he added.
He reiterated that India’s soul would always remain intact. “But those spreading hatred will get eliminated. Just have faith on the almighty. Similarly, none and nothing can wipe away NC. Only NC will safeguard the interests of J&K. Those predicting its end.. will themselves vanish in thin air. Jammu Kashmir Bachega To NC Ki Meharbani Say, Hamari Wazah Sey...BJP Waalo...RSS Waalo..Tum Maaro Jitney Naarey Maarney Hain...(Jammu and Kashmir will be saved only by NC. You continue to raise slogans ...but you would never be able to end the communal harmony in J&K but you will get lost in oblivion),” he dared BJP and RSS.
“This happened during the regime of Narsimha Rao when they had called me from abroad with the request to save J&K,” Farooq said while taking a dig at those talking of disintegrating J&K.
“I’ll see to it how you do that,” he dared.