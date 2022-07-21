NC responsible for imposing gun culture across J&K: Bukhari

Baramulla: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday accused the National Conference of “imposing gun culture across the Jammu and Kashmir by rigging 1987 elections.”

While addressing a mammoth rally here, Bukhari also exhorted the people of Jammu and Kashmir to reject those political parties, which, he alleged, “had been playing with their sentiments for the last 72 years.”

He alleged that NC was responsible for drifting people’s belief in Indian democracy and later started playing with their sentiments by false sloganeering on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.