NC summarily rejects draft proposals: Justice Hasnain

Jammu: National Conference (NC) has “summarily rejected” the draft proposal made available by Delimitation Commission to its five Associate members last evening as its

(NC’s) “threshold objections” followed by “a detailed reply” have been simply overlooked by the constitutional body in its recommendations.

Senior NC leader and MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi stated this, while speaking to Greater Kashmir on Saturday. Draft proposals suggest to redraw boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies as well as to create few new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.