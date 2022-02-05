NC summarily rejects draft proposals: Justice Hasnain

Jammu: National Conference (NC) has “summarily rejected” the draft proposal made available by Delimitation Commission to its five Associate members last evening as its
(NC’s) “threshold objections” followed by “a detailed reply” have been simply overlooked by the constitutional body in its recommendations.
Senior NC leader and MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi stated this, while speaking to Greater Kashmir on Saturday. Draft proposals suggest to redraw boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies as well as to create few new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
“As a party, we’ve made it clear in unambiguous terms that this draft proposal or as they say working papers (Working Paper I and Working Paper II to VI) are simply unacceptable to us. We’ll come out with our detailed response after exhaustively examining the proposals.,” Justice Hasnain said.
Earlier the party, which has its three Associate members viz., Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammed Akbar Lone and Justice (retired) Hasnain, made this stand explicitly clear this morning both through its official Twitter handle as well as through its spokesperson in Srinagar.
“We’ve already stated our objections in our detailed reply to Working Paper-I, shared by the Commission with us on December 20. Whatever we had said in our reply to the Delimitation Commission on December 31, has not been considered. We had submitted our threshold objections as well as a detailed reply. But they have not been dealt with - in the Working Papers II to VI shared with us last evening,” Justice Hasnain stated.
According to him, the party in the first instance urged the Commission not to go with its entire delimitation exercise as it was not in tune with the Constitution. “But as they already went ahead with it, they should have at least taken note of our threshold objections and crucial points mentioned in the detailed reply,” Justice Hasnain said.
What will be the party’s next course of action?
“We received these proposals only late last evening. So what will be our stand- will be clear in the next couple of days. Our next course of action is to be decided by the party leadership. I along with Dr (Farooq) Sahib were in the Parliament when we came to know that the proposals were delivered by hand at our respective places (in the union capital).
Our Lok Sabha has a second shift which goes from 4.00 pm onwards up to 10.00 or 10.30 pm. So when we came back in the evening only then we could see them. Now the party leadership will explore viable options before it and take a call as to what is to be done next in this connection,” he said.
The National Conference is opposing the contention of the Commission that the seats have to be extended in the Jammu region because of difficult terrains and geographically remote areas. The major objection of the party was about the formula that had been adopted by the Commission.
Hasnain stated that during its meeting on December 20, the Delimitation Commission chairperson Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai had appreciated NC’s stance and assured that its (Commission’s) proceedings would be subject to Supreme Court’s judgement.
"The National Conference had reiterated its stance in the meeting of Associate Members also that the entire exercise of delimitation in its entirety offended the constitution.
I told her that it would be pre-empting the Supreme Court judgement and would be against the core constitutional values, the propriety. This was appreciated by the Delimitation Commission chairperson Justice (retired) Desai as well.
She took note of it. She said – ‘Whatever we do here in the Commission will be subject to the Supreme Court judgement (on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370, 35 A). The Commission had also accepted that the 2011 census would be the baseline. That could have called for more seats to Kashmir on account of its population,” he said.
The Commission in its draft has rejected NC’s objection to increase of six seats in Jammu against one seat in Kashmir. It has invited the objections and suggestions from the Associate members till February 14.