NC welcomes SC verdict

Ganderbal: National Conference (NC) and it’s unit in Kargil district of Ladakh have welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict wherein the apex court held that NC was entitled to the 'plough' symbol.

The court passed this ruling dismissing the petition filed by the Ladakh administration opposing the allotment of 'plough' symbol to NC for the 5th general elections of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

Reacting to the SC verdict, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said that they got the verdict, which they wanted and deserved.

“We have got the verdict we wanted and deserved. Our symbol, the plough, was given to us by the Supreme Court earlier this morning. The BJP, ably assisted by a totally biased Ladakh administration, did everything possible to deny us our rights. The court saw through this and penalised them with Rs 1 lakh in costs imposed on the administration. Congratulations to NC Kargil! And a huge thank you to @ShariqJReyaz for the amazing job he did arguing this in front of the HC and SC," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Meanwhile, NC District President Kargil Hanifa Jan said that they welcome the SC verdict and that this was a victory for the party as well as the people of Ladakh.