NC will contest elections whenever held: Farooq Abdullah

Party leaders pledged to “offer every sacrifice” for upholding and preserving the rights of the people of J&K. “Defending, upholding and preserving the unity of the people of J&K will be a befitting tribute to Sher-e-Kashmir,” the party leaders on the occasion said.

“The life and struggle of Sher-e-Kashmir,” the NC functionaries, according to a party handout, said, “was emblematic of people’s genuine aspirations and that on his anniversary the best tribute to him would be to tread the path which he had left behind for all of us to follow.”

The party statement said: “Lauding his vision of discarding communal politics, party leaders said Sheikh Sahib’s ideals have universal acceptance. He wished for a society where equal opportunities are available to all, irrespective of religion, region, caste, creed or color.”

Recalling the “immense contribution” of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah by way of “Land Reforms Act, Single Line Administration, free education, adult franchise,” the party leaders, according to the statement, said that “after independence, the state rose to achieve new heights in terms of human development index and that the overall growth of the state on other vital development indices was also far ahead of other states in the country.”

“The leaders said that the feat could not have been achieved had not a leader of Sheikh Sahib’s stature been around. They asserted that Sher-e-Kashmir endeavors towards maintaining communal harmony at a time when the entire subcontinent was swayed by communal frenzy. It was in his efforts that Mahatma Gandhi had said that he sees a ray of hope in Kashmir,” the statement said.

Among other party functionaries, delegates and workers, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, MP Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Mir Saifullah, Irfan Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Ali Mohammad Dar, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Mir Ghulam Rasool Naaz, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed, Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, Ahsan Pardesi, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Sagar, Mudassar Shahmiri, Ifra Jan, Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa Sofi, Shabir Ahmed Kullay, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Mohammad Yaqoob Wani, Shafqat Watali, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Manzoor Wani, JS Azad Nisar Ahmad Nisar offered floral tributes and Fatiha on the occasion.

Newly elected block presidents, YNC functionaries also offered floral tributes and Fatiha.