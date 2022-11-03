NCST supports proposal to include J&K’s Pahari community in ST list

Jammu: Within a month of its announcement by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has given its go ahead to the inclusion of “Pahari ethnic people” along with “Paddari tribe”, “Kolis” and “Gadda Brahmans” in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the administrative procedure, the clearance of proposal of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MTA) in this connection by the NCST and the Registrar General of India (RGI) will be followed by a bill (by MTA) in Parliament, after the assent by the union cabinet, to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989).

The notification by the President of India vis-a-vis the revised schedule will complete the entire process.

Meanwhile, the development has already started eliciting responses. Most significant response was that of the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh. In fact, this was the first official confirmation of the development, which was first reported by a national daily.