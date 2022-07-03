NDA Govt striving to bring positive change to every Indian: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring positive change in every Indian's life and make people's life easier during the past eight years.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds here, he said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state. Elections are due in Telangana next year.