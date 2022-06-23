NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets PM Modi, HM Shah

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday soon after arriving in the national capital.

PM Modi said her candidature for the post of President has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. She is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday, with PM Modi tipped to be the first proposer.

A host of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and functionaries from other parties supporting her bid, are also set to be among the proposers.