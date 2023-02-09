NDRF team rescues 6-year-old girl from debris in quake-hit Turkey

New Delhi: A team of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in relief and rescue operations in the quake-hit Turkey successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep.

The NDRF has dispatched three teams to Turkey for rescue operations.

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."