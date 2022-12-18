Need a stress buster, dial 14416

Srinagar: Struggling to choose the right career for himself, a caller from a remote village of north Kashmir opened up about his failures and parental pressure he is facing.

The distressed caller was handled with care at the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) cell at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS).

Like him, the cell has received at least 1000 distress calls from different districts in the last 40 days.

The calls were about interpersonal relationship issues, academic failures, lack of family support, unemployment, and marital disharmony.