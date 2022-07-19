Need to inculcate spirit of patriotism, discipline in Police forces: HM Amit Shah

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister stressed on an effective training system to fulfill expectations, sense of duty and achievement of goals.

He said under Mission Karmayogi launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, training of police personnel up to the level of Constable, Sub Inspector and DSP should be conducted with a holistic approach.

He said 60 percent training for all policemen should be common to all, while 40 percent training should be force-based, so that we can make the best use of our training capabilities.