Need to prioritise tobacco control across all districts of J&K: Secy H&ME

Srinagar: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar on Wednesday emphasised the need for prioritising tobacco control across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
He urged the health officials to conduct the district level meetings on tobacco control measures.
"Involving all stakeholders is very important for controlling tobacco, especially the sale of tobacco products outside the school and college campuses," he said.
Kumar said that India had the highest number of oral cancer cases in the world and was the second highest user of tobacco.
“So, our quantum of problems is much bigger. Smoking had been made an accepted norm. Earlier in villages, the guests used to be greeted with hookah. Even in one village, there were so many women who would consume tobacco. But currently, that has significantly reduced and people are not smoking in the open. Smoking is the gateway to other forms of addiction,” he said.
Kumar said that drug addiction had done enough damage to the youth and it was equally affecting both the genders.
"It has affected the youth in rural as well as urban areas. So, it is a great opportunity for us all to work together, create awareness, generate more stakeholders, who can disseminate the information forward,” he said.
The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Wednesday marked the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day-2023’ with a celebration and the launch of a state-level initiative on the smoke-free and tobacco-free village campaign.
Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar; Secretary Tribal Affairs and Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Ayushi Sudan; Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Principal of GMC Srinagar Dr Tanveer Masood; Principal of Government Dental College Srinagar Dr Riyaz; Director of Family Welfare Dr Tabasum Jabeen, and cricketer Parvaiz Rasool attended the event.
Parvaiz Rasool, Shahid Choudhury and Sushil Razdan were appointed as brand ambassadors for the campaign, adding further credibility and influence to the cause.
Secretary Tribal Affairs Shahid Choudhary said that the revenue earned from tobacco was used for tobacco-free campaigns.
"In order to control the tobacco consumption and smoking in J&K, we as brand ambassadors will raise awareness among the youth. There are different laws related to tobacco, which need to be implemented,” he said.
Principal of GMC Srinagar Prof Masood Tanveer said that 12 types of cancers are related to smoking.
He said that leukemia, bladder, cervix, liver, oesophagus, colon, kidney, larynx, lung, pancreas, mouth and stomach cancers were related to smoking.
"We have seen tobacco growers being encouraged worldwide. Instead, they should be encouraged to produce nutritious food related crops. Over 3.5 million hectares of crop cultivation land are being converted into tobacco cultivation to gain the profits. Tobacco cultivation leads to devastation of those areas," he said.
Prof Tanveer said that non-communicable diseases among which one major ecological agent was smoking had replaced communicable diseases.
"Smoking leads to lung and heart diseases, reasons for strokes, diabetes and cancers," he said.
Director NHM Ayushi Sudan said that tobacco was the first step towards any addiction.
"We have saved our society from the tobacco addiction which we are currently facing. Half of the population is consuming tobacco in one or the other way. We have to address these issues. We have to come together, strongly advocate and spread the message across, then only we can hope to control the use of tobacco," Sudan said.
State Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) Dr Mir Mushtaq said that the department was focused on tobacco control programmes and campaigns in Kashmir.
“There are different laws of COTPA which need to be implemented," he said.
Cricketer Parvaiz Rasool said that sports and tobacco addiction had no connection because the sportsman always needs to be fit and healthy to pursue a career in sports.
"More and more youth need to join sports to protect our society and youth from these addictions. Raising awareness among youth is important, " he said.