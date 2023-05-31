Need to prioritise tobacco control across all districts of J&K: Secy H&ME

Srinagar: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar on Wednesday emphasised the need for prioritising tobacco control across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the health officials to conduct the district level meetings on tobacco control measures.

"Involving all stakeholders is very important for controlling tobacco, especially the sale of tobacco products outside the school and college campuses," he said.

Kumar said that India had the highest number of oral cancer cases in the world and was the second highest user of tobacco.

“So, our quantum of problems is much bigger. Smoking had been made an accepted norm. Earlier in villages, the guests used to be greeted with hookah. Even in one village, there were so many women who would consume tobacco. But currently, that has significantly reduced and people are not smoking in the open. Smoking is the gateway to other forms of addiction,” he said.