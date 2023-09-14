Need to provide homes to children living in institutional care, street situation: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that there was a need to provide homes to children living in institutional care and street situations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the two-day workshop for sensitisation and training programmes for representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Police, and other stakeholders to strengthen the child protection system and mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG highlighted the need to provide homes to the children living in institutional care and in street situation.

“I believe childhood blossoms in a vibrant environment of home, hence institutional care should be the last option,” he said.

Sinha said that the government had taken several rehabilitation and child care initiatives, and adoption through a joint effort of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) had started that would promote family-based non-institutional care of children.

He thanked the Ministry of Women and Child Development and lauded the Social Welfare Department for its innovative initiative which aims to organise a training programme for 15,000 persons in 2023-24.

This was the first such campaign organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Government of India in the country.