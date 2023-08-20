Need to reform teaching-learning process: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that there was a need to reform the teaching-learning process.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organised by Amar Ujala Group in Srinagar, the LG highlighted the need to bring reforms in the teaching-learning process in line with the emerging new technologies.

“Acceleration in technology, Artificial Intelligence and availability of digital information has transformed education and we need to focus on future skills that will ensure perfect balance between basic knowledge and applied skills,” he said.

Sinha felicitated the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th and congratulated them for their achievement.

He called upon the teaching community to play the role of a mentor to the students and underlined the need to redefine the role of a teacher.

“A teacher’s role should focus more on mentoring rather than delivering information as per curriculum and textbooks. Teaching should be more engaging and it should encourage critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and curiosity in the students, he said