Need to wipe out terror ecosystem from J&K: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that there was a need to wipe out the terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a meeting of all DySPs of Police components at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, to review the overall working of Special Operation Groups across Kashmir Zone, the DGP said that J&K Police had been firmly tackling every situation and subversive acts with fortitude and emphasised on the need to continue working with similar dedication and commitment for providing a terror-free ecosystem in J&K.
He advised the officers to ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terror ecosystem.
The DGP said that Police over the years had been doing a commendable job on the anti-terror front because of which the force had become a brand across the country, which was further validated by the awards J&K Police had received over the years.
He said that in view of the new and upcoming challenges, there was a need to further enhance the effectiveness of these units for which he directed the component heads to submit their suggestions and identify the areas, which they feel could be improved further.
The DGP stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence besides the technical inputs and enjoined upon all the units to intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise the remaining terrorists in J&K and exhorted upon taking stringent action against any person or organisation supporting such activities.
He said that it was heartening to see the commitment and valour of the officers and personnel working in these units and appreciated their role in maintaining peace and order in J&K.
The DGP said that the mission of the J&K Police was to consolidate the peace and normalcy and foil all the attempts, whether internal or external, to enable all round development across J&K.
He directed the officers to evaluate their performances and take all necessary measures to further enhance the capabilities and capacity in view of new challenges.
The DGP directed the officers to set parameters of performance for every personnel working under their command and exhorted upon the need to provide training to all personnel being inducted in these units besides special refresher courses on a regular basis.
He stressed upon all officers to be friendly with the public in their endeavours and during the line of duty besides directing them to visit villages, interact with local people, and ensure that any problems being faced by them were either resolved or brought to the notice of the concerned.
The DGP also stressed on timely digitisation of all records pertaining to all terrorists, OGWs, anti-national elements besides compilation of data regarding their properties, friends, and others.
He directed to take full advantage of latest technology and gadgets, which had been recently added to the armoury of the J&K Police.
The DGP directed that those Police personnel who were not following professional code of conduct or were involved in any activity that was detrimental to Police-public relations should be identified and action against them should be initiated.
He said that the Police Headquarters was continuously taking measures to cater any requirement of force to improve the efficiency on ground and in future would continue to provide all resources.
During the meeting, the DGP also reviewed the security scenario in the area of operation of all SOG units across Kashmir besides also taking stock of their performance.
ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti, AIGs J S Johar, Gurinderpal Singh and Virinder Singh Manhas, and SP Cargo Srinagar Iftikhar Talib attended the meeting from Police Headquarters Jammu through video conferencing.
The SP Cargo gave a detailed presentation regarding the achievements, working, and strength of each SOG camp across Kashmir.