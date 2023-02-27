Need to wipe out terror ecosystem from J&K: DGP

The DGP said that Police over the years had been doing a commendable job on the anti-terror front because of which the force had become a brand across the country, which was further validated by the awards J&K Police had received over the years.

He said that in view of the new and upcoming challenges, there was a need to further enhance the effectiveness of these units for which he directed the component heads to submit their suggestions and identify the areas, which they feel could be improved further.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence besides the technical inputs and enjoined upon all the units to intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise the remaining terrorists in J&K and exhorted upon taking stringent action against any person or organisation supporting such activities.

He said that it was heartening to see the commitment and valour of the officers and personnel working in these units and appreciated their role in maintaining peace and order in J&K.

The DGP said that the mission of the J&K Police was to consolidate the peace and normalcy and foil all the attempts, whether internal or external, to enable all round development across J&K.