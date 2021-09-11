NEET today: 1100 MBBS seats in J&K

Srinagar: After months of delay due to the pandemic, the UG NEET for admission to MBBS course in medical colleges across India will be held on Sunday. In J&K aspirants compete for 1100 seats across the medical colleges in the UT.
This year, J&K has 1000 MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges (GMC), which are likely to increase if permission for enhancing quota under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category is secured.
Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), Shafiq Ahmed Raina said that currently there were 180 seats each in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar, 100 each in GMC Kathua, Doda, Baramulla and Anantnag, 115 in GMC Rajouri and 125 in SKIMS Medical College Bemina.
Raina said in the past two years the seats in GMC Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri and SKIMS MC had been enhanced with addition of seats under EWS. “J&K may get permission for increasing intake capacity in the four new medical colleges as well,” he said.
In addition, 100 MBBS seats in ASCOMS Jammu are also being filled through NEET UG.
Since 2019, the NEET exams have been conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) with J&K BOPEE having the role in counseling and seat allotment.
The exam held every year in June got postponed due to COVID19. A number of examination centers have been set up across J&K. The examination will consist of one Question Paper.
A senior official in charge of an examination center said that extensive frisking and checking have been ordered at the centers and no item, not even a pencil-case, would be allowed inside the center. “We have been directed to check shoes, scarves and even hair of aspirants. Across India, there would be strict vigilance on this exam,” he said.
Appropriate seating in view of Social Distancing and COVID19 appropriate behavior has also been directed, he said.
Candidates will have 180 minutes for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
The examination will start at 2pm and end at 05 pm, the students are to report early, time specified on their admit cards.
The examination for admission to MD and MS seats in J&K and across India, NEET PG was conducted on 11 September. Nearly 200 postgraduate medical seats are available in various medical colleges of J&K.