NEET today: 1100 MBBS seats in J&K

Srinagar: After months of delay due to the pandemic, the UG NEET for admission to MBBS course in medical colleges across India will be held on Sunday. In J&K aspirants compete for 1100 seats across the medical colleges in the UT.

This year, J&K has 1000 MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges (GMC), which are likely to increase if permission for enhancing quota under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category is secured.

Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), Shafiq Ahmed Raina said that currently there were 180 seats each in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar, 100 each in GMC Kathua, Doda, Baramulla and Anantnag, 115 in GMC Rajouri and 125 in SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

Raina said in the past two years the seats in GMC Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri and SKIMS MC had been enhanced with addition of seats under EWS. “J&K may get permission for increasing intake capacity in the four new medical colleges as well,” he said.