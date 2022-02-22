NEET UG 2021 | Change in seat matrix by BOPEE leaves open merit candidates in distress

Srinagar: The changes made in the seat matrix of NEET-2021 by the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) have left the aspirants in a state of distress.

The changes have been made despite the continuous protest of the NEET aspirants who had opposed the changes in the matrix.

The candidates who fall in the Open Merit (OM) category are agitated over the changes made by BOPEE in the seat matrix as the BOPEE authorities have reduced seats from OM category which have been kept reserved for candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).