NEET UG 2021 | Change in seat matrix by BOPEE leaves open merit candidates in distress

Srinagar: The changes made in the seat matrix of NEET-2021 by the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) have left the aspirants in a state of distress.
The changes have been made despite the continuous protest of the NEET aspirants who had opposed the changes in the matrix.
The candidates who fall in the Open Merit (OM) category are agitated over the changes made by BOPEE in the seat matrix as the BOPEE authorities have reduced seats from OM category which have been kept reserved for candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
“We have no problem if BOPEE has kept some seats reserved for EWS but these seats should have not been reduced from OM category. The officials could have adopted some other method and distributed seats of other reserved categories to EWS,” said Imran Ahmad, an aspirant.
The BOPEE authorities Monday issued a revised seat matrix of NEET-UG 2021 and ordered for withdrawal of the previous tentative seat matrix issued on February 1, 2022.
“It is hereby notified that the tentative seat matrix of NEET-UG 2021 uploaded by the board on its website on February 1, 2022 will be deemed to have been withdrawn ab initio,” Under Secretary BOPEE said in a notice. “The candidates who desire to edit his or her online preferences submitted earlier can do so after uploading an updated or revised seat matrix.”
The aggrieved NEET aspirants said that the changes in seat had cost dearly for the OM candidates as only one-third of seats have been left available for OM candidates.
“Only 35 percent seats are allotted to OM category and 65 percent seats are reserved category. It is ironic that reservation has gone beyond 50 percent,” an aspirant said.
He said five years ago, GMC had 150 seats and a male candidate was supposed to be among the first 40 seats.
“Now we have 180 seats but a male has to be among the first 30 to 32 candidates. This is according to the new seat matrix and it is complete injustice with the OM candidates,” he said.
As per the previous seat matrix, of the 78 seats in OM category of GMC Srinagar, 39 seats each were kept available for male and female candidates, another aspirant said.
“But now there are only 63 seats in GMC Srinagar for OM category of which 31 are for males and 32 for females,” he said.
The aggrieved aspirants said that the seats for EWS category should have been managed by rearranging seats of other categories keeping the OM category unchanged.
“By curtailing seats from OM category, we have only 63 seats under the OM category at GMC Srinagar as 15 seats from OM have been allotted to EWS which is injustice with the open merit candidates,” the aspirant said.
The students said that the OM category had been touched only in GMC Srinagar, SKIMS College JVC Bemina and GMC Jammu while in other GMCs like Baramulla and Anantnag, the OM category was unchanged.
“BOPEE should rollback the new seat matrix and seats to GMC Srinagar should be allotted as per the previous seat matrix. Otherwise we have no option but to hit the streets against this decision,” said Mehmood Ahmad, another aspirant.
Meanwhile, an official said that the category system in J&K was different from the rest of the states. “Like RBA category doesn’t exist in other states but it has its own quota here in J&K. Another criterion in J&K is 50:50 seats for male and female candidates,” the official said.
He said that in the recent change in the seat matrix, apart from the existing categories, BOPEE had applied the reservations which had been added in the rest of India.
“If BOPEE authorities applied the reserved category system as it is in the rest of India, then they should have done away with the category which was earlier applicable in J&K,” he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said that there must be a standard formula for allotting seats to the reserved categories.
“The arrangement must have been done by applying a standard formula. Let me find out how the reservations are applied. Now it is done at the national level. So, I will take up the matter with the concerned officials,” Advisor Bhatnagar said.