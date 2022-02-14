NEET UG 2021 qualifiers decry delay by BOPEE in allotment of colleges

“JKBOPEE invited online applications for 1st counseling on January 12, 2021 and was supposed to close on January 17. The tentative merit list was declared on January 24, 2022 and applications for college preference were invited from February 2 to 5,” a protesting student said.

He said despite the passage of over a week, the JKBOPEE has not notified the college allotment list.

“The decision has been delayed due to some difference and delayed tactic by BOPEE authorities,” the aggrieved student said. The students questioned the BOPEE for unnecessarily delaying the allotment of colleges in favour of the students.