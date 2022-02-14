NEET UG 2021 qualifiers decry delay by BOPEE in allotment of colleges

Srinagar: The NEET Undergraduate- 2021 qualified students on Monday staged a protest over delay in allotment of seats for students by JK Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).
The students said the result of NEET 2021 was announced on November 1 last year however the selection process got delayed for two months due to a PIL filed in the Supreme Court against implementation of 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.
“JKBOPEE invited online applications for 1st counseling on January 12, 2021 and was supposed to close on January 17. The tentative merit list was declared on January 24, 2022 and applications for college preference were invited from February 2 to 5,” a protesting student said.
He said despite the passage of over a week, the JKBOPEE has not notified the college allotment list.
“The decision has been delayed due to some difference and delayed tactic by BOPEE authorities,” the aggrieved student said. The students questioned the BOPEE for unnecessarily delaying the allotment of colleges in favour of the students.
“Counseling is complete, every other process was also completed but the BOPEE officials are delaying announcement of allotment of colleges which has left the students in a state of depression,” another protesting student said. “We have already given our preferences but BOPEE is delaying the further process for unknown reasons,” the student said.
The students said they approached BOPEE officials repeatedly but returned disappointed owing to their cold response.
“We passed the NEET exam and also appeared in our counseling as well. But we ate being subjected to mental depression by BOPEE authorities due to their delay in announcing colleges,” a student said.
The students also opposed the changes likely to be made in the allotment of colleges for the students.
“There should be no change in the seat matrix and BOPEE should announce the allotment of colleges within 24 hours or we will continue to hit the streets,” another protesting student said.
The students said after qualifying NEET exams, they were supposed to join the colleges by now. “But unfortunately we are forced to hit the streets instead of joining our colleges,” the student said.
In-charge Chairman JKBOPEE, Vivek Bharadwaj was not available for his comments. Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar when contacted said the issue will be looked into.
“I am out of station for a few days, but I will confirm about the issue,” he said.