Neglected infrastructure hinders Kashmir’s centuries-old silk industry

Srinagar: Despite its experience of centuries in weaving silk, conducive climatic conditions and favourable agro-resources, the potential of Jammu and Kashmir in silk production remains largely untapped due to critical infrastructural challenges.

The lack of adequate silk reeling facilities and cottage basin units has emerged as a significant roadblock, hindering the growth of the sericulture industry in the region. According to statistics provided by J&K’s Agriculture and Sericulture Departments, the region currently produces around 1100 metric tons of silk per year.

However, its production capacity is much higher, given the favourable climatic factors.

The lack of modern infrastructure for silk reeling, and the absence of well-equipped cottage basin units affect stable cocoon yield and severely limit the growth potential of the industry.