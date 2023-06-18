Neglected infrastructure hinders Kashmir’s centuries-old silk industry

Srinagar: Despite its experience of centuries in weaving silk, conducive climatic conditions and favourable agro-resources, the potential of Jammu and Kashmir in silk production remains largely untapped due to critical infrastructural challenges.
The lack of adequate silk reeling facilities and cottage basin units has emerged as a significant roadblock, hindering the growth of the sericulture industry in the region. According to statistics provided by J&K’s Agriculture and Sericulture Departments, the region currently produces around 1100 metric tons of silk per year.
However, its production capacity is much higher, given the favourable climatic factors.
The lack of modern infrastructure for silk reeling, and the absence of well-equipped cottage basin units affect stable cocoon yield and severely limit the growth potential of the industry.
As per the Department of Agriculture, J&K Government, 70 percent of the silk produced in J&K is supplied in unprocessed form to other states, thus decreasing the revenue generated from the sector.
Many stakeholders have been urging the government to develop the sericulture industry with modern technologies and handholding of new farmers.
Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government, Atal Dulloo, who was transferred to the Union Ministry from the Department of Agriculture told Greater Kashmir that these challenges were being looked into and were being addressed in a stepwise manner.
“The J&K government recently approved multi-crore projects and initiated measures to promote and develop the silk industry in the region,” he said.
Dulloo said that the government aimed to establish adequate silk reeling facilities and infrastructure related to forward linkages to enhance revenue generation and employment opportunities.
Providing details, he said, efforts were underway to expand the area under mulberry cultivation by planting over 1 million mulberry plants within the next five years.
“Additionally, the government is focusing on enhancing the capacity of silkworm seed production and promoting the establishment of well-managed Chawki Rearing Centres. These measures are aimed at ensuring stable cocoon yield and improving the overall quality of silk production,” Dulloo said.
He said that the government was ‘committed to elevating the silk industry in Kashmir’ to new heights.
Dulloo emphasised the need for increased reeling facilities, Chawki centers, and other measures to overcome the existing challenges and realise the region's vast potential in silk production.
Saleem A Mir, a sericulture farmer working in Srinagar peripheries, said that the speed and seriousness of implementation of these initiatives would decide the future of families dependent on silk and cocoon production in J&K.
He said that the cocoons often fail to find a suitable buyer and this seriously affects the small-time farmers.
Mir said that the government should also establish market linkages and help in fair pricing of cocoons and processed reels.
“The sericulture industry has the potential to provide gainful employment to a large number of people, including women, in rural and semi-urban areas. With improved infrastructure and enhanced production capabilities, the industry can contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and uplift the living standards of people who depend on it,” he said.