NEP-2020 | J&K Waqf Board issues guidelines for affiliated schools

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has issued circular instructions to its affiliated schools in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and school bag policy, for overall reformation in these schools.

The new guidelines, introduced by the J&K Waqf Board, aim at improving the quality of education and provide a better well-rounded learning experience for the students.

According to the circular, all Waqf-affiliated school heads have been asked to comply with the new daily, monthly, and annual time-table, and schedule of activities.

The circular stipulates that there should be no school bag for classes Nursery to UKG, and no homework for classes Nursery to 2nd.