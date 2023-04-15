NEP-2020 | J&K Waqf Board issues guidelines for affiliated schools

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has issued circular instructions to its affiliated schools in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and school bag policy, for overall reformation in these schools.
The new guidelines, introduced by the J&K Waqf Board, aim at improving the quality of education and provide a better well-rounded learning experience for the students.
According to the circular, all Waqf-affiliated school heads have been asked to comply with the new daily, monthly, and annual time-table, and schedule of activities.
The circular stipulates that there should be no school bag for classes Nursery to UKG, and no homework for classes Nursery to 2nd.
“The school bag policy and NEP-2020 guidelines in this regard should be followed strictly,” it reads.
As per the circular instructions, the daily timetable should have six periods of 30 minutes each for teaching subjects, with five periods reserved for compulsory subjects – English, Math, Science, Social Science, and Urdu.
“The sixth period shall be utilised for teaching optional subjects on a rotational basis,” the circular reads. “In addition, one hour per day should be reserved for extra-curricular activities split into two periods of 30 minutes each.”
It reads that these activities may include cleanliness drives, role-plays, moral lessons, animation videos, storytelling, performing arts, health and nutrition tips, skits, preparation of gardens and flower beds, puzzle solving, career counseling, lessons on how to handle challenges of adulthood, and societal pressure.
The Waqf Board in its circular has instructed all its affiliated school heads to establish a house system for intra-school co-curricular and sports competitions to promote a sense of belonging and healthy competition among the students.
“Students should be divided into four houses named after famous Sufi Saints, and a point system should be implemented based on their performance throughout the year,” it reads.
The Waqf Board has also devised an annual sports calendar for the schools, which include competitions in Kabbadi, Kho Kho, volleyball, football, handball, basketball, marathons, sprints, long jump and high jump, gymnastics, and martial arts.
“Similarly, competitions should be held throughout the year in co-curricular activities such as debates, declamations, poetry, quiz, drama, skit, painting, on-the-spot essay writing, photography, story-telling, spelling-bee, Naat, Qiraat, and other similar activities,” it reads.
The schools have been asked to allocate at least one period of 30 minutes per month for the house meetings to ensure the smooth functioning of the House Committee and in addition to it three days in a month should be reserved for sports and co-curricular competitions, with no academic activities to be carried out on those days.
The circular also outlines the morning assembly, which would consist of news headlines, thought for the day, a brief talent show of individual or group students, amazing facts, personality of the day, volunteer for a minute, and other exciting stuff.
“Lectures by teachers during the morning assembly shall be avoided,” the circular reads.
The J&K Waqf Board has taken a positive step towards improving the education system in the region with the issuance of new guidelines, which are expected to provide students with a more holistic learning experience and promote a healthy competitive spirit.
“An orientation programme for the school heads regarding the execution of the proposed changes should be held separately,” it reads.