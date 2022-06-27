NEP-2020 will change higher education ecosystem: Rohit Kansal

“These are all words but when it comes to the implementation of the policy in GDC Baramulla, GDC Ramban, GDC Gurez, and other colleges, we have to see how we translate these words in practice,” Kansal said.

“We have to see how we ensure that the ideas which we are trying in NEP get translated on the ground providing real tangible benefits to the students who are the actual focus of the policy,” he said.

About the curriculum drafted for the three and four-year programmes under the policy, Kansal said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had come up with proper curriculum plans for three and four-year programmes at the Under Graduate level.

“Most of us are aware that under the NEP we will have a three or four-year programme at the UG level. In the fourth year, the student will either study only a major subject if it is the honours course and can go for research as well,” he said.