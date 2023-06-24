NEP blended with value system: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) blended with the value system.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 2nd convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, the LG, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP is empowering our students to succeed in machine-dominated world and it is blended with the value system to ensure perfect balance in inner and outer growth of every student.”

He congratulated the graduating students and gold medalists for their achievements and wished them the very best.

“Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality and compassion, nurtured by the institution. These values are invisible gold medals that empower students to create a better future of the country,” Sinha said.

Addressing the students and faculty members, he exhorted the youth to focus on innovation, new ideas, and new technologies that would shape the future.