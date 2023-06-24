NEP blended with value system: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) blended with the value system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 2nd convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, the LG, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP is empowering our students to succeed in machine-dominated world and it is blended with the value system to ensure perfect balance in inner and outer growth of every student.”
He congratulated the graduating students and gold medalists for their achievements and wished them the very best.
“Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality and compassion, nurtured by the institution. These values are invisible gold medals that empower students to create a better future of the country,” Sinha said.
Addressing the students and faculty members, he exhorted the youth to focus on innovation, new ideas, and new technologies that would shape the future.
“Education is the birth of new consciousness. It is the energy of society. Education is ecstasy, education is elation, education is elegance, education is empowerment, education is enrichment, education enables students to attain the highest peak in life,” the LG said.
He said that being truly educated requires courage to break the artificial barriers between subjects, which prefer independent thinking, creativity, research, and new inventions instead of becoming another memory hard disk in the world.
“Education must draw out all that is unique in students and individuality must be promoted so that students stepping out of campus and entering the professional world will not be a hard disk of memories or storehouse of information, but they will be a powerhouse of infinite creativity,” the LG said.
He impressed on the universities, educational institutions, and the teaching community to adapt to a future-oriented learning approach that goes beyond the classrooms and prepares the students for the future challenges and opportunities.
“In this era of acceleration, teachers’ role has expanded. They are not just information providers or a medium to complete the syllabus. Teachers are artisans and they need to shape the minds and consciousness of the new generation,” Sinha said. “Education should awaken the inner curiosity, critical thinking, it should trigger more questions in classrooms and provide the courage to walk on an unknown path. Through NEP 2020 efforts are being made to ensure that our classrooms reflect the real world instead of four walls.”
Speaking on the recent technological advancements, he said it would have a transformative impact on society.
“Technology is moving faster than ever before and it is increasingly transforming the way we live, socialize, travel and work. Our human capital is facing a completely different future and it is time that our classrooms and campus recognise the radical shift and create a new ecosystem,” the LG said.
He said that classrooms and labs needed to reinvent on the NEP lines not only to maintain the competitive edge but also to remain relevant.
“The change is also affecting the field of Humanities. The biggest challenge is to make the resolution of inclusive society and empowered individuals a reality in the midst of rapid changes and bridge the digital divide in the society,” Sinha said. “Challenge before us is to work on skills that will remain relevant in the future. We cannot imagine the world to 2050, but core skills like analytical, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, individuality, originality, uniqueness, resilience and leadership will remain relevant.”
He appreciated the vice chancellor and faculty members of IUST for providing a conducive learning environment to the students and empowering them to contribute to nation building.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Drafting Committee of the NEP-2020, Prof K Kasturirangan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the graduating students and lauded their spirit, enthusiasm, and curiosity.
“Your mission of higher learning with great passion should not end here. Never give up on your dreams and aspirations,” he said.
Prof Kasturirangan commended the LG-led J&K administration for taking unprecedented measures to bring reforms in the education system and implementing the NEP.
He also highlighted the key role of universities and teachers in the effective implementation of NEP 2020.
Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo presented the university report and highlighted the achievements of the varsity.
During the convocation, 72 students were conferred with gold medals while 147 students were awarded with merit certificates.
A total of 3000 students were awarded with degrees for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22.
District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairman, Choudhary Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi; Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi; Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; vice chancellors and former vice chancellors of various universities; Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal attended the convocation ceremony.