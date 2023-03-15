NEP creating progressive ecosystem for students to translate dreams into reality: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) was creating progressive ecosystem for the students to translate their dreams into reality.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Chancellor's Trophy at University of Jammu (JU), the LG called upon the Higher Education institutions to promote sports as a core subject.

“Sports is a powerful medium to ensure physical-emotional health, enhances learning efficiency and helps in character building,” he said.

More than 550 sportspersons from various universities are participating in the three-day mega sports event ‘Sauhard’.