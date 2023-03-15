NEP creating progressive ecosystem for students to translate dreams into reality: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) was creating progressive ecosystem for the students to translate their dreams into reality.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Chancellor's Trophy at University of Jammu (JU), the LG called upon the Higher Education institutions to promote sports as a core subject.
“Sports is a powerful medium to ensure physical-emotional health, enhances learning efficiency and helps in character building,” he said.
More than 550 sportspersons from various universities are participating in the three-day mega sports event ‘Sauhard’.
“Sports nurtures both mind and body and enables students to become well-rounded across disciplines. The NEP has given us an opportunity to promote Sports through a multi-disciplinary system and end fragmentation in the education system,” the LG said.
Citing various reports and studies on the impact of sports on the mind of an individual, he said that the researchers considered sports as a miracle for the brain.
“It is important that sports should be a part of our curriculum,” Sinha said.
Highlighting the initiatives taken for holistic development of youth, he said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy is creating a progressive ecosystem for the students to translate their dreams into reality.”
The LG said that the Prime Minister’s vision for FIT India, Khelo India, National Education Policy, start-up opportunities, was building a strong foundation for India’s future.
He said that sports was deeply rooted in the ancient education system.
“Our Gurukuls had emphasised using sports as a tool to enable socio-economic change,” Sinha said.
He encouraged the youth to follow in the footsteps of prominent personalities who achieved excellence in both academics and sports.
“Nothing is impossible. You can achieve excellence in any field with your hard-work, dedication, right guidance, and can build your future with your individuality and independent thinking,” the LG said.
Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar reiterated the commitment of the administration to providing all necessary facilities to sportspersons and making J&K a sporting powerhouse.
JU Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai said that JU, being one of the partners for hosting the pre-summit of G-20 Group of Countries, had taken an initiative to organise an inter-university sports competition for the Chancellor’s Trophy-2023 to promote brotherhood among students and scholars of the various universities and to build trust and social harmony.
The Chancellor's Trophy is being held under the initiative ‘My Youth My Pride’ to promote the concept of NEP 2020, which envisages sports as part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning and as a skill for a quality life.
The participants would compete in various sports disciplines like basketball, cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, and table tennis.