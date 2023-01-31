NEP redefined entire education ecosystem: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the New Education Policy had redefined entire education ecosystem.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival 'Antarnaad' at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said that it fosters innovation and creativity while inspiring students to participate in research.
He welcomed the participants from various universities to J&K and underscored the need to provide more platforms like 'Antarnaad' to the youth to express themselves through art.
The five-day long youth festival is being organised by JU under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.
“Cultural and creative activities motivate students to achieve excellence, nurture the talents, ignite the minds, and nourish the civilisational heritage for our future generations,” the LG said. "Artistic disciplines are like windows that open up to infinite universe of creativity for youth. Music, dance, fine arts, theatre, and literature encourage students to sharpen their thoughts and expand creative horizon.”
He encouraged the youth to hone their artistic skills and inspire others with their creativity.
“Artistic expressions are source of intellectual inspiration. I want to see students transforming themselves as ‘Triveni’- a confluence of knowledge, science, and art, a balanced personality with a sense of inquisitiveness, serene, peaceful, and dynamic,” the LG said.
He also highlighted the significant role of the universities in nurturing the talent of the younger generation.
“The path to prosperity of the society passes through educational institutions. Antarnaad, means the inner voice. Artistic disciplines will give our youth new insight for innovation, new inventions,” the LG said. “Our cultural history, lifestyle, social settings are all integrated. If knowledge and science is the body, then art is the mind. It is the perfect harmony between the two that forms the very foundation of development of any nation.”
He said that the National Education Policy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had redefined the entire education ecosystem.
“It fosters innovation and creativity and inspires students to participate in research and creative activities,” the LG said.
He also sought active participation of the universities from J&K and involvement of students in preparations for the ensuing G20 event in J&K.
The LG also released a souvenir of 'Antarnaad'.
JU Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai and Joint Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, AIU, B S Sekhon briefed about the series of activities planned during the festival.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, VC of Cluster University Jammu Prof Bechan Lal, and Principal Secretary Higher Education Alok Kumar also attended the inaugural ceremony.