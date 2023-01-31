NEP redefined entire education ecosystem: LG

The five-day long youth festival is being organised by JU under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

“Cultural and creative activities motivate students to achieve excellence, nurture the talents, ignite the minds, and nourish the civilisational heritage for our future generations,” the LG said. "Artistic disciplines are like windows that open up to infinite universe of creativity for youth. Music, dance, fine arts, theatre, and literature encourage students to sharpen their thoughts and expand creative horizon.”

He encouraged the youth to hone their artistic skills and inspire others with their creativity.

“Artistic expressions are source of intellectual inspiration. I want to see students transforming themselves as ‘Triveni’- a confluence of knowledge, science, and art, a balanced personality with a sense of inquisitiveness, serene, peaceful, and dynamic,” the LG said.

He also highlighted the significant role of the universities in nurturing the talent of the younger generation.