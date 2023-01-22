Netaji shaped idea of modern India: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of his birth anniversary. Born on January 23, 1897, Bose’s defiance of British authority in India made him a hero among the people of the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said, “Parakram Diwas is the occasion to remember the great son of our motherland who dedicated his life to the nation and the people. Netaji is an embodiment of patriotism, courage, sacrifice, and determination.”

He said Bose’s relentless pursuit to liberate the country from foreign rule had united the entire society and shaped the idea of a modern India. “On this day, let us rededicate ourselves to the idealism and the spirit of sacrifice of Netaji and work for building inclusive and equitable society,” the LG said