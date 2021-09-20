New action plan of NLM lays focus on ‘Entrepreneurship Development’: Navin

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry& Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today held the UT level Executive Committee meeting of National Livestock Mission (NLM) here.

The meeting was held to approve the action plan for NLM for the year 2021-22. The action plan framed for the period laid emphasis on the development of entrepreneurship in the Livestock sector, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Directors of Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments from both the divisions besides other officers from finance and planning. Jammu based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Navin asked the officers to include farmer friendly products in the action plan. He emphasised on formulating a plan that is more beneficial to farmers instead of staking claims on paper only. He advised them to look for upgradation of utilities like genetic improvement of livestock, Artificial Insemination (AI) etc.

The Principal Secretary also urged the officers to introduce insurance scheme for poultry. He asked them to import varieties of goat and sheep that are highly productive and demanded by the public. He also asked them to introduce mobile vans for AI to make it more accessible to farmers by reaching their doorsteps.

The Principal Secretary also directed the officers to give advertisements in the local newspapers in the vernacular languages about all the schemes. He asked them to serve public without any discrimination. He exhorted upon them to book expenditure on all the schemes including the capex.

The Principal Secretary was informed that the plan is entrepreneurship oriented. He was apprised that the entrepreneurs in livestock, feed and fodder development, etc would take a major boost in the new plan. It was further given out that the action plan would threw open numerous possibilities of employment in this sector as lucrative benefits have been extended to establish units under several schemes in it.