New Boniyar Causeway connects LoC villages

Baramulla: A new causeway was inaugurated on Saturday in Gagar Hill Village of Boniyar tehsil in Baramulla district, bridging the gap with over a dozen disconnected villages in the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).
Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, Brigadier P M S Dhillon inaugurated the causeway, completed in a record-breaking 13 days.
Over the past years, these remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC) had been cut off from vital connectivity, but this development marks a significant stride towards improved infrastructure and accessibility.
The causeway's strategic location along LoC adds a layer of importance, especially for swift medical evacuations and other emergencies.
Under the supervision of the Indian Army, the construction of the causeway was expedited to cater to the urgent requirements of the local population.
The locals expressed their happiness over the newfound connectivity saying that it would open up doors to essential services that had long been out of reach.
"Moreover, the lives of the residents in these isolated areas will be safeguarded during times of medical crises, as the causeway ensures faster and smoother medical evacuations," said Muhammad Aslam, a local.
The inauguration of the causeway triggered an outpouring of joy and gratitude among the locals.
Drumbeats resonated through the air as villagers danced in jubilation, their shared happiness echoing the profound impact of this causeway.
During the inaugural ceremony, the Commander Pir Panjal Brigade interacted with the locals and assured them that the J&K government, Army, and J&K Police were working for the welfare of the people.
"Everything will be made available here. Roads are being built while bridges are also coming up here as well. With the passage of time, all the developments will take place here," he assured the locals.
However, he advised them to maintain these bridges and not let them get damaged.
"In this area, we receive a lot of support from the public. The Army and Police are yours. We are just like you. None of us have come from America or anywhere else," he said.
The locals expressed their happiness over the inauguration of the causeway saying that they had to use a steel bridge located at a distance of 2 km to cross the village.
"It had become really difficult for us here as we had no connectivity with the villages located on the other side of the stream," said Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, a local.