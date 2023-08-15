New Boniyar Causeway connects LoC villages

Baramulla: A new causeway was inaugurated on Saturday in Gagar Hill Village of Boniyar tehsil in Baramulla district, bridging the gap with over a dozen disconnected villages in the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, Brigadier P M S Dhillon inaugurated the causeway, completed in a record-breaking 13 days.

Over the past years, these remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC) had been cut off from vital connectivity, but this development marks a significant stride towards improved infrastructure and accessibility.

The causeway's strategic location along LoC adds a layer of importance, especially for swift medical evacuations and other emergencies.

Under the supervision of the Indian Army, the construction of the causeway was expedited to cater to the urgent requirements of the local population.

The locals expressed their happiness over the newfound connectivity saying that it would open up doors to essential services that had long been out of reach.

"Moreover, the lives of the residents in these isolated areas will be safeguarded during times of medical crises, as the causeway ensures faster and smoother medical evacuations," said Muhammad Aslam, a local.