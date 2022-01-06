New business partnership to strengthen J&K-Dubai's trade, investment ties: LG

Addressing the Investors Summit at Dubai, the Lt Governor highlighted the strong business scenario in Jammu & Kashmir.

Big business groups from UAE have shown interest in investing in J&K marking the beginning of a new and comprehensive partnership, the Lt Governor said.

“Relationship between India and UAE has matured enough over the years to become enduring ‘Global Partners’ in the 21st Century. These are those times in the journey of Jammu Kashmir where opportunities are in plenty”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the UT of J&K now has a sage and conducive environment for the businesses to flourish, besides having a young population and a demographic dividend to its advantage.