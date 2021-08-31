New Central Scheme for Industries| Rs 50,000 cr investment will come in J&K: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Rs 50,000 crore is expected to be invested in Jammu and Kashmir after the unveiling of a new central scheme for industries.

Launching a web portal for registration of industrial units under the 'New Central Sector Scheme' in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said a new dawn of investment and industrial development will begin in the Union Territory with this initiative.

"Today, the most attractive industrial policy of the country is here. Under this policy of the Modi government, investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore will come in Jammu and Kashmir and under this, there will be all-inclusive, all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The scheme aims to give fresh thrust to the industry and services-led development of Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones.

Shah said the responsibility for the development of Jammu and Kashmir is not only of the local people but of everyone in the country.

"I request the country's industrialists to come here and take advantage of this scheme and invest in the UT and make it one of the most important industrial states in the country and move towards making it a developed Union Territory," he said.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, 2019 that there will be a new beginning for employment and happiness in Jammu and Kashmir and this is a huge milestone in fulfilling the promise made by the prime minister to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said industrial development, a good environment for it and a policy that is competitive with the world are the hallmarks of the Modi government.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, an open environment was created, and employment opportunities were created for Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Shah said apart from tourism, education and IT in Jammu and Kashmir, this policy will also take forward many other possibilities.

The One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, Ujjwala, DBT, Saubhagya and many other schemes have been fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.