New Education Policy to play major role in economic development of J&K: LG

The Lt Governor said that with the inauguration of the workshop on implementation of New Education Policy-2020, an online process is being started for suggestions and comments from people, which will become the basis for taking major decisions in this direction in the coming days.

During the inaugural function of the two-day workshop, the Lt Governor interacted with the Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, Divisional & District levels and invited their valuable suggestions for working on the educational reforms in J&K and proper implementation of the NEP-2020.

While taking stock of the steps being taken on the implementation of educational reforms, the Lt Governor said that the Education Reforms Committees will play a significant role in giving impetus to the realization of a new and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“The present reform process strikes a beautiful balance between 'Science' and 'Sanskar'. The policy addresses the existing gaps, disparities and clearly defines the role of teachers for technological advancement to create future minds”, he added.

Underscoring that teachers are the “most important members of our developmental journey”, the Lt Governor highlighted the immense role of educators and teachers in the post-pandemic era. “They are shaping young minds and inspiring them to be leaders of tomorrow. The reforms that we have initiated through NEP-2020 will ensure that our teachers play a major role in economic development of Jammu Kashmir”, he noted.

Terming teaching community as the torchbearers in carrying the human values forward, generation after generation, the Lt Governor observed that Teachers are behind the seeds of consciousness that sprout in any country.

“Despite the difficulties of Covid, in the last one year, along with facilitating education of our children, all the teachers, principals, educationists of J&K have been working very hard in implementing the new National Education Policy on the ground”, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the country has witnessed unprecedented changes in industry, economic, and agriculture sectors in the past but for the first time, under the guidance of Prime Minister, “we are seeing a revolution in education sector and it will pave the way for Atma Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir”.

“With a future-oriented agenda, this revolution in education sector would affect our villages and cities equally, transforming our society and the country”, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the education department to start a programme for identifying and felicitating 100 students from each district who are doing notable works in the field of innovation. He also urged the teachers and school administrations to celebrate the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the same zeal and enthusiam as observed on the 75th Independence Day in every school of the UT.